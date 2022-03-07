Innisfil teen accused of driving 123 km/h in 40 km/h zone

Police say a teen driver in Innisfil was clocked travelling three times the speed limit.

South Simcoe Police say radar tagged the 17-year-old boy driving 123 km/h in a 40 km/h zone on Innisfil Beach Road on Sunday.

Police charged the young driver with stunt driving and speeding.

His licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle he was driving was immediately impounded for 14 days.

Ontario's stunt driving legislation has a lower threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads.

Motorists caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the speed limit on roads where the posted limit is less than 80 km/h face stunt driving charges.