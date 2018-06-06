

Mike Arsalides , CTV Barrie





Wednesday marked the 74th anniversary of D-Day and students from Nantyr Shores Secondary School commemorated the anniversary with a walk through town, paying tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives.

“I’ve heard so many stories about what people have gone through and it’s incredible to hear,” said Logan Van Ispen.

Thousands of U-S, British, Canadian and French troops launched a combined naval, air and land assault as dawn was breaking on June 6th, 1944.

Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on "D-Day" as they began the liberation of German-occupied Western Europe.

Students and their teachers walked towards the Royal Canadian Legion Branch in Lefroy where they joined members for a somber ceremony.

“It means a lot to have citizens step up to the plate and recognize the great sacrifices that were made,” said Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope.

The class plans to travel to Europe next year to mark the 75th anniversary.