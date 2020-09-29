BARRIE -- An entire class has been advised to self-isolate for the next two weeks after the health unit confirmed a positive COVID-19 test at Goodfellows Public School in Innisfil.

Dr. Charles Gardner confirming Tuesday the case is a student under 10-years of age.

So far this school year, the health unit says contact tracers have reached out to almost 300 people, avising parents to either keep their child home from school and to be tested for the virus.

But Dr. Gardner is trying to calm the fears of parents saying, "if people haven't been contacted by us directly, then they're not a high risk contact and they can return to school."

Meanwhile, the health unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including five in Barrie.

The majority of the cases are between 18 and 34, with the youngest being an Innisfil boy under the age of 17.

Currently, Simcoe Muskoka has 92 active cases with a total case count sitting at 884, with 11 people recovering from the virus over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting a dip in cases with 554 new infections, a day after health officials reported the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

Tuesday's announcement now brings the provincial total to 51,085 lab-confirmed cases, including 43,450 recoveries and 2,844 deaths.

Yesterday the province processed 38,375 tests.

With files from CTV News Toronto and CTV's Siobhan Morris.