Innisfil's "Scrooge the Ticket" campaign turns parking fines into community support

Innisfil announced the return of its "Scrooge the Ticket" campaign.

In its ninth year, this initiative allows residents to transform their parking tickets into acts of kindness and support for the community.

Between November 13 and 27, anyone who receives an Innisfil parking ticket will have the option to donate money, children's toys, gift cards, or non-perishable food items to charity instead of paying their fine.

The Scrooge the Ticket campaign aims to create a positive impact during the holiday season by encouraging residents to embrace the spirit of giving and help those in need.

This year, monetary donations collected through eligible tickets paid online will be split between the Innisfil Food Bank and the Troy Scott Community Fridges.

The Innisfil Food Bank will also receive all donated items for distribution to families at the Innisfil Community Church.

Since its inception, the Scrooge the Ticket campaign has collected nearly $30,000 in toys and cash, said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"The initiative turns what could be seen as an inconvenience into a purposeful act of generosity that will benefit someone in our community. It's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, at a time of year that we know is difficult for many," said Dollin.

People who choose to contribute their penalty amount to the campaign can do so by making a payment through the Town's online system.

Alternatively, those donating items can bring them to Innisfil Town Hall (2101 Innisfil Beach Rd) no later than November 27. Donated items must be equal to or greater in value than the penalty amount, and a receipt of purchase for the item(s) must be presented at the Innisfil Town Hall, which is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



