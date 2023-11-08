Innisfil's "Scrooge the Ticket" campaign turns parking fines into community support
Innisfil announced the return of its "Scrooge the Ticket" campaign.
In its ninth year, this initiative allows residents to transform their parking tickets into acts of kindness and support for the community.
Between November 13 and 27, anyone who receives an Innisfil parking ticket will have the option to donate money, children's toys, gift cards, or non-perishable food items to charity instead of paying their fine.
The Scrooge the Ticket campaign aims to create a positive impact during the holiday season by encouraging residents to embrace the spirit of giving and help those in need.
This year, monetary donations collected through eligible tickets paid online will be split between the Innisfil Food Bank and the Troy Scott Community Fridges.
The Innisfil Food Bank will also receive all donated items for distribution to families at the Innisfil Community Church.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Since its inception, the Scrooge the Ticket campaign has collected nearly $30,000 in toys and cash, said Mayor Lynn Dollin.
"The initiative turns what could be seen as an inconvenience into a purposeful act of generosity that will benefit someone in our community. It's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, at a time of year that we know is difficult for many," said Dollin.
People who choose to contribute their penalty amount to the campaign can do so by making a payment through the Town's online system.
Alternatively, those donating items can bring them to Innisfil Town Hall (2101 Innisfil Beach Rd) no later than November 27. Donated items must be equal to or greater in value than the penalty amount, and a receipt of purchase for the item(s) must be presented at the Innisfil Town Hall, which is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Patrick Dempsey named Sexiest Man Alive
He's not just 'McDreamy' anymore -- Patrick Dempsey is now also People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.
DEVELOPING More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after names appear in latest document
More Canadians could soon be leaving Gaza after their names appeared in the latest published document by Gaza's General Authority of Crossings and Borders.
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Atlantic
-
Charlottetown man charged with attempted murder after tent fire
Police in Charlottetown have charged a man with attempted murder after a tent fire in the city Monday morning.
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show
Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers about her disappearance.
Montreal
-
EMSB to file motion saying English school boards shouldn't have to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
-
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and obstructing justice.
-
Legault asks police to do their job after imam allegedly incites hate
Quebec's premier is asking the police to intervene after a Montreal imam made alleged calls to hatred and violence.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING The city of Ottawa's 2024 draft budget will be tabled today
City council voted to direct staff to draft the budget with a maximum 2.5 per cent property tax increase, which would add $105 to the average urban property tax bill next year.
-
Environment Canada issues special weather statement for freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for freezing rain tonight and into Thursday morning.
-
What's open and closed on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the schedule changes in Ottawa on Saturday for Remembrance Day. With Remembrance Day on a Saturday, the city of Ottawa says there will be schedule impacts on Monday, Nov. 13 as well.
Toronto
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
What a just-released report says about Canada's most common and deadly form of cancer
A report released Wednesday by the Canadian Cancer Society details how deaths from lung cancer—the most common and deadly form of cancer in Canada—have taken a significant tumble in recent years, a step forward believed to be connected largely to reductions in smoking and tobacco use.
-
Section of major Toronto road to be closed for construction until end of year
A major stretch of road in downtown Toronto will be closed for construction until the end of December, according to the city.
Kitchener
-
Freezing rain expected to fall in Waterloo-Wellington
Afternoon and evening drivers can expect slippery conditions on the roads in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
-
Cyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Kitchener crash
A cyclist was seriously injured and needed to be airlifted to hospital after a crash in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener, Ont. doctor breaks Guinness world record
A Kitchener, Ont. emergency room doctor is now also a world record holder after bench pressing the most weight in 30 seconds.
London
-
London, Ont. developer rant caught on tape during BIA meeting
The issues and frustrations of downtown business people came to the forefront on Tuesday when Shmuel Farhi went off on a rant at a London Business Improvement Association meeting.
-
Council upends waitlist policy that prioritized high acuity homeless and out-of-towners for RGI housing
A waitlist policy that prioritized homeless and high-needs individuals for deeply discounted public housing may have done more harm than good.
-
WATCH
WATCH London, Ont. man frustrated after tire slashing incident
A London man wants to get the word out after someone wearing a mask and riding a bicycle was caught on a home surveillance camera slashing tires in the middle of the night on an east end driveway last month.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder last seen in Sudbury
Police in northern Ontario are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for murder in Niagara Falls and last seen in Sudbury on Nov. 4.
-
Death of 21-year-old being investigated in Moose Factory
Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old who was found with critical injuries on Tuesday.
-
Ontario car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
Windsor
-
Wednesday morning house fire in Windsor
There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was home at the time.
-
New electrified muscle cars coming to Windsor Assembly Plant
A new deal for Stellantis autoworkers in Windsor not only comes with a historic pay bump, but also never-before seen electric muscle cars.
-
Integram seating workers on stike
In a video posted to social media just after midnight on Wednesday, Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said they were trying to get a deal but came to an impasse.
Calgary
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
Calgary's infamous Lilydale poultry plant to be demolished starting this week
The City of Calgary will begin demolishing the decommissioned Lilydale poultry plant on Wednesday.
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. premier says provinces will move away from poaching health-care workers
During a news conference in Halifax on Tuesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe signalled that Canadian provinces may move away from poaching health-care workers.
-
Saskatoon 'mutually parts ways' with transit director
After about four months on the job, the city of Saskatoon has “mutually parted ways” with its director of transit.
-
Saskatoon contractor takes Ace Burger to court over unpaid bill
The owners of a popular Saskatoon burger joint were in court last month after the contractor they hired to build the restaurant says they stiffed him on the bill.
Edmonton
-
Leaked documents show Alberta to dismantle health provider, may sell off care homes
Alberta is planning to dismantle its provincewide health provider and may sell off its publicly owned continuing-care facilities, say leaked cabinet briefing documents released by the Opposition NDP.
-
'Only a last resort': Inclusion Alberta calls on parents to help close seclusion rooms
A family advocacy group is calling on all Alberta parents to have a conversation with their children's schools about the practice of seclusion rooms, something it says can cause serious emotional and psychological damage.
-
Edmonton family 'traumatized' by police tactical siege in false kidnapping case
A north Edmonton man says he's "disgusted" by the actions of a police tactical squad after officers busted his door, swore at his parents and pointed guns at his kids last week.
Vancouver
-
On anniversary of partner's death, Vancouver man asks why local hospital still won't allow MAID
Two years ago, Vancouverite Scott Harrison lost the love of his life. His partner Christina Bates was forced to be transferred to Vancouver General Hospital on the morning of Nov. 7, 2021 in order to fulfill her wish of medical assistance in dying, or MAiD.
-
MLA gives emotional appeal for B.C. teen to stay with family as foster father battles cancer
Fighting back tears Tuesday, BC United MLA Mike de Jong made an emotional plea in the B.C. legislature on behalf of a 14-year-old girl in foster care.
-
'I was freaking out': Bear breaks into Metro Vancouver minivan
A minivan was gnawed, scratched and ripped-apart so badly by a bear, a B.C. mother can't get to the driver's seat to see if it the vehicle will still run.