Innisfil's Friday Harbour opens the Skate Escape rink

The great Skate Escape is opening at Friday Harbour on lucky Friday 13.

Kicking off this Friday until mid-March, the resort’s winter event will feature a skating rink in the centre of the Piazza.

The Skate Escape is an outing for the entire family, with skate and equipment rentals available.

Visitors can enjoy a curated selection of sweet and savoury treats from the chalet-styled cabins and live entertainment with on-ice performances by the Mariposa School of skating.

There are warming lounges and outdoor fire pits near the rink.

Upcoming activities for the Skate Escape, include a soon-to-be-announced expansion of this magical experience.

Also on the horizon; Valentine’s Day, Family Day weekend, and March Break programming,

The rink is open between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fridays and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.