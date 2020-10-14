BARRIE, ONT. -- Edward Warne is celebrating his luck for the second time after winning $250,000 on an Instant Crossword Deluxe lottery scratch ticket.

The 67-year-old Innisfil man said he used the OLG app to check his ticket and couldn't believe he'd won again. "I won $100,000 on another instant game back in March," he said.

The retired computer consultant said he called his wife to tell her. "She was crying and laughing. I had to go get her," he said.

Warne won the top prize with the ticket he purchased at Sobey's on Jans Boulevard in Innisfil.

"My pulse has been going nuts since this happened," he said of his most recent win. "I have a lot of mixed emotions. With big money comes big responsibility."

Warne said he plans to enjoy his retirement and hopes to travel when the pandemic ends.