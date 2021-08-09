BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario Government is providing funding to improve the delivery of programs and services in Innisfil.

Innisfil is one of 224 small and rural municipalities across Ontario that will receive a piece of $24 million through the Municipal Modernization program, the province announced Monday.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to deliver programming more efficiently so that people can access the services they need when they need them, " said Andrea Khanjin, the MPP for Barrie-Innisfil.

According to the Ontario government, the municipalities receiving the funding will use it to find efficiencies and implement initiatives to digitize, streamline and integrate programs and services with nearby communities.

"This funding will allow us to streamline while continuing to deliver core services to our community," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The province said there will be 254 projects receiving funding in Ontario under intake 2 of its Municipal Modernization Program.

During intake 1, Ontario invested $11.8 million in 180 modernization projects and identified over $100 million in savings and efficiencies, according to the province.