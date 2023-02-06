Innisfil pair skate their way to glory

Third place is the charm.

Two young Innisfil athletes are on their way to compete in the Canada Winter Games after a bronze win at the National Pre-Novice Pairs competition in Regina.

Bella Back, 13, and Gavin Mahoney, 16, won their medal after only 1.5 years skating together as a pair, said their coach, and the singles and pairs director at Mariposa School of Skating, Janice Morgan.

"When we first saw them skate together, it was a great fit," said Morgan.

She said that the young pair practices five days a week for three hours each day.

It's a lot of skating, but their hard work has paid off, she said.

The Innisfil pair prequalified at Skate Ontario Sectionals and won against their competitors in December.

Watching them perform in Regina impressed the judges, as well as their coach.

"I knew they were good, but wow!" said Morgan.

She said the skaters were "over the moon with their win."

The pair will now head to Prince Edward Island for the national competition from Feb. 26 through to March. 6.