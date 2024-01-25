Innisfil, Ont. man wanted for 2022 B.C. homicide arrested
South Simcoe police say they arrested a man wanted by the RCMP in British Columbia in connection with a deadly shooting near an elementary school that happened nearly two years ago.
The South Simcoe service says that on Tuesday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) notified local officers that a murder suspect was believed to be in Innisfil.
Officers launched an investigation and said they located the suspect in a vehicle in town - though they did not disclose the exact location.
Officers say they maintained surveillance on the suspect, and he was taken into custody in Richmond Hill with the help of the Emergency Response Unit, the K9 Unit, and the Community Mobilization and Engagement Unit.
According to a release by the IHIT, a 24-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were found inside a vehicle on February 8, 2022, in Surrey, B.C., with gunshot wounds. Police say while the woman survived, the man died in the hospital of his injuries.
Police say the 23-year-old man arrested on Tuesday is from Innisfil and was believed to have been staying in B.C. at the time of the homicide.
"This was a two-year-long investigation in which we utilized every tool at our disposal," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, IHIT.
The IHIT sergeant thanked the South Simcoe Police Service for its "ongoing support during this investigation."
The accused faces charges of first-degree murder for the death of the 24-year-old man and attempted murder related to the woman's alleged shooting.
He will be returned to B.C. to face the charges.
