Innisfil, Ont. man accused of luring, sexual assault, producing child pornography
A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man is facing several charges concerning a sexual assault case involving multiple victims, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
The Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit investigation showed three young females were reportedly contacted and befriended on several social media platforms, including Instagram, X-box Live and Snapchat by Curtis Gamble, known online as "emptygoatdemon."
Gamble is charged with producing child pornography, four counts of sexual assault, threatening to cause bodily harm and death, forcible confinement and choking.
He is also charged with two counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of criminal harassment, two counts of child luring, two counts of invitation to sexual touching and making explicit material available to a child under the age of 16.
"The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Major Crime Unit are often tasked to investigate serious offences against persons," said Det.-Sgt. Sarah Vance, Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit.
"The Unit is dedicated to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of victims of crime while offering them assistance throughout both the investigative and court processes.
"If you or someone you know has been the victim of a crime, please do not hesitate to contact the police for assistance. Officers are trained to support victims during what is often the most difficult time of their lives."
OPP said it believes there may be more victims. Gamble is being held pending a bail hearing set to take place on April 4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I am very sorry:' A look at the history, hurdles of papal apologies
First Nations, Inuit and Metis residential school survivors, knowledge keepers, elders, and youth have wrapped up meetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican with a historic apology, but apologies from the Catholic Church are relatively new, one expert says.
Read the full text of the Pope's apology for Canada's residential schools
In a speech delivered on Friday, Pope Francis apologized for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, after Indigenous delegates travelled from Canada to the Vatican to speak with him about the abuses suffered in those schools.
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, modelling indicates
A COVID-19 resurgence is underway in Canada, but the latest uptick in cases is not unexpected given the ongoing relaxing of restrictions, according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
You may soon be offered a fourth COVID-19 shot. What's known about second boosters?
More Canadians may soon be offered a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- a move most experts agree could be vital to containing the potential damage of another case surge. What do we know about second booster doses?
Pope Francis apologizes for Catholic Church's role in Canadian residential school system
Speaking in Italian at the Vatican, Pope Francis apologized and asked for forgiveness for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, recognizing the wrongs done by members of the church in these facilities.
Former Alberta teacher, accused of sexually assaulting a child, found dead
A 72-year-old man who taught elementary school students in Didsbury, Alta. was found dead Thursday, weeks after he was charged with sexually assaulting a child, CTV News has learned.
Despite higher price tags, it's cheaper to own an electric car over time: report
Despite higher price tags, electric vehicles are cheaper to own over time, according to a new report.
Here are Canada's rules for fully vaccinated travellers as of April 1
As of April 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. ET, fully vaccinated travellers no longer need to provide a negative pre-entry COVID-19 test result to enter Canada by air, land or water. However, other pandemic-related travel rules are still in effect.
Atlantic
-
'We took a huge risk': Nova Scotia fisherman escapes Ukrainian city under siege on foot
A lobster fisherman from southwestern Nova Scotia, who has been trying to drive Ukrainians displaced by war to safety, has escaped a Ukrainian city under siege on foot.
-
Nova Scotia law banning possession of police gear to take effect May 12
More than two years after a gunman dressed as an RCMP officer in a mock police cruiser killed 22 people and an unborn child in Nova Scotia, a provincial law banning citizens from owning police gear will take effect.
-
All four Atlantic provinces increase minimum wage Friday
The minimum wage increased in all four Atlantic provinces on Friday.
Montreal
-
Indigenous leaders call on every Canadian to work towards reconciliation
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in running Canadian residential schools for Indigenous children. The call from many Indigenous people in the country is now for everyday citizens to do more for reconciliation with communities and people.
-
'Everybody thought she was going to die': Organ donation from her mother saved this Montreal girl's life
Darline Forvil Devilus says her daughter loves to dance and play these days, but it wasn't long ago that things were not looking so good for Liorah.
-
Montreal police raid downtown apartment, arrest seven, seize guns
Montreal police say officers seized five firearms and made seven arrests during a raid on an apartment in downtown Montreal Thursday.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 resurgence shuts down in-person learning in some Ottawa classes
Not even two weeks since Ontario’s mask mandate was lifted, students in several classes across Ottawa have been forced to stay home from school.
-
‘I didn’t get a response’: Residential school survivor gets apology from Catholic Church years later
It was a historic and emotional day for survivors of the residential school system in Canada, including one Ottawa woman who travelled to Rome in 2019 to demand an apology from the Catholic Church.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as wastewater indicator reaches new high
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new death from COVID-19 as levels of the virus in the city's wastewater reach another record high.
Toronto
-
Ontario adds another penalty for people caught stunt driving. These are the new rules
The Ontario government has added a new penalty for people caught stunt driving starting April 1.
-
36-year-old driver in deadly Toronto crash had a suspended licence, police say
A driver who fatally struck two pedestrians in Toronto before being killed in a subsequent collision had several licence prohibitions that should have prevented him from getting behind the wheel, police said.
-
Ontario man charged after fight at teen hockey game spills out into parking lot
A 43-year-old Ontario man is facing charges after allegedly getting into an altercation at a teen hockey game.
Kitchener
-
'One baby step forward': Reaction to papal apology at former Brantford residential school
The site of the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford is now home to an Indigenous cultural centre. The director there says the Pope's apology to residential school survivors is a step in the right direction, but more action is needed.
-
‘I wish I never did it’: Walmart arsonist apologizes in court
One of two people charged in relation to a string of fires set in local Walmart stores was back in court Friday morning to discuss his sentence.
-
FEATURE
FEATURE | How Waterloo region women are confronting crytocurrency's gender gap
CTV Kitchener's exclusive series on cryptocurrency and local women making their mark in the space
London
-
Family member in custody after bodies discovered at Brussels, Ont. home
Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont and have a family member in custody.
-
London man charged in connection to Egerton Street shooting, victim remains in critical condition
A 73-year-old London man has been charged following a shooting on Egerton Street earlier this week.
-
'We have a responsibility to move forward': King’s students react to papal apology
The apology by Pope Francis for the role of the Catholic Church in the residential school system is felt deeply here in southwestern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Province announces $10M for North Bay's hospital
The Ontario government is chipping in $10 million for the North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
Ground breaks for new 192-bed LTC facility in the Sault
The Missanabie Cree-Maskwa Elder's Care Home will house people from the First Nation and in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Batchewana chief 'elated' following papal apology
An apology from Pope Francis regarding Canada’s residential schools has some survivors in northern Ontario feeling hopeful it will lead to a path of reconciliation between Indigenous people and the Catholic church.
Windsor
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspects sought by police after two shots fired incidents
Windsor police are looking for possible “armed and dangerous” suspects after two separate shooting incidents.
-
Walpole Island Ferry makes first stateside trip in months
The Walpole Island Ferry is in operation on the St. Clair River again after nearly two years of inactivity.
-
City of Windsor announces CAO Jason Reynar is leaving
The City of Windsor announced Jason Reynar is departing his role as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting on Radcliffe Close
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man in the city's southeast on Friday.
-
Alberta residential school victims respond to Pope's apology amid further calls for justice
An apology from Pope Francis for the Catholic Church’s role in the Canadian residential school system is deemed by many victims as long overdue as calls for justice grow louder amongst those still suffering inter-generational traumas.
-
16-year-old found dead in Arbour Lake park identified by Calgary police
On Friday, police identified the victim as 16-year-old Jal Acor Jal.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company collapse leaves millions unaccounted for, court documents reveal
A Saskatoon real estate company controlling hundreds of properties has ceased operations and left millions of dollars from dozens of investors unaccounted for.
-
2 charged after bullets shot through front window, Saskatoon police say
Two people are facing several guns charges after a window was shot out in the city's Westmount neighbourhood.
-
Sask. residential school survivor welcomes apology from Pope
Gilbert Kewistep was brought to Muskowekwan Residential School when he was six years old and spent the next four years of his life there. After that, he was sent to live with a foster family during the Sixties Scoop.
Edmonton
-
'It’s a bummer': Edmonton chops 77 trees near cemetery for new sidewalk, bike lanes
Crews were chopping and chipping in south central Edmonton Friday, as 77 mature trees were removed to make way for a new sidewalk and separated bike lanes.
-
'Such a blessing': Edmonton boy walking again after suffering stroke at 8 years old
Following months of determined rehabilitation, Toby Lagrazon is back home and even running, after he suffered a stroke at just eight years old.
-
Community bands together to support Erindale residents displaced by fire
Community members are reaching out to support people unable to return home after an apartment fire in Erindale this week.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. surpasses 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 3,000, the Ministry of Health announced Friday.
-
Victim in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody after Surrey shooting, RCMP say
Two people are in custody after a shooting that sent a 48-year-old man to hospital with life-threatening injuries in Surrey Friday afternoon.
-
Activists protest inside B.C. SPCA office, demand changes animal cruelty investigations
Animal rights activists occupied the B.C. SCPA's head office in East Vancouver on Friday, calling for changes to the way cruelty investigations are conducted in the province.