BARRIE, ONT. -- An Innisfil motorcyclist may have taken his DIY skills a little too far.

South Simcoe Police say they stopped a man going 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone near Webster Blvd and 7th Line late Thursday afternoon.

One the bike was stationary, police realized there was something off about its licence plate.

Police allege that the green lettering of a plate intended for an ATV had been painted over in blue to make it look legitimate.

The 25-year-old is charged with speeding, driving without insurance, using an unauthorized plate and using a defaced plate.