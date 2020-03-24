BARRIE -- Innisfil's mayor has declared a state of emergency and urges residents to stay at home.

"While I thank those who are heeding the Ministry of Health's advice, we have noticed that too many people just aren't understanding the gravity of this threat," Mayor Lynn Dollin explains.

Dollin adds that she hopes the declaration will send a strong message to the community.

Innisfil is situated between two municipalities with confirmed cases of COVID-19. "It's only a matter of time before there are cases of COVID-19 in Innisfil too," says Dollin.

The town took precautionary steps to reduce the spread of the virus by closing various facilities more than a week ago.

"Declaring a state of emergency is not meant to cause panic. Please don't rush out to the grocery store and hoard supplies," the mayor urges.

"But do look at your actions. Do you need to leave the house? If it's not urgent, the answer is no. Stay home, stay safe, and please do your part to flatten the curve of COVID-19. Lives literally depend on your help."