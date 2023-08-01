Innisfil man tasered after cruiser was damaged and foot chase ensued
An Innisfil man is facing several charges after a police car was damaged and the alleged suspect fled on foot.
South Simcoe Police says the car was damaged Friday evening while it was parked near Innisfil Beach Road and St. Johns Road on another call.
A police officer who attempted to approach the man following the incident was led on a foot chase.
After losing sight of the runner, the officer returned to the damaged cruiser.
However, with the assistance of passersby, the man was located.
Police say the man became aggressive when approached, so the officer used a conducted energy weapon (taser) and he was taken into custody.
As a result, a 46-year-old Innisfil man is facing charges of mischief, assaulting a peace officer and non-compliance with a probation order.
