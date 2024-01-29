Innisfil man reportedly crashes into utility pole, charged with impaired driving

BARRIE
    A driver crashed into a utility pole in Innisfil, ONT. on Sun Jan 28, 2024 (Source: South Simcoe Police) A driver crashed into a utility pole in Innisfil, ONT. on Sun Jan 28, 2024 (Source: South Simcoe Police)
    A man has been charged with impaired driving in Innisfil after striking a utility pole early Sunday morning.

    South Simcoe Police responded to reports of the 45-year-old crashing his vehicle after driving in the opposite direction on Innisfil Beach Road near the 20th Sideroad.

    An investigation determined that the driver was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes before striking the centre median, losing control, and striking the pole.

    The man was arrested and charged with driving above the legal alcohol limit. He did not sustain any injuries.

    His license was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle will be impounded for seven days.

