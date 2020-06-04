BARRIE -- A 24-year-old Innisfil man has pleaded in a child pornography and child luring case that included victims from both Canada and the United States.

According to police, Shiva Dhanna pleaded guilty to extortion, possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and two counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunications.

Officers say the South Simcoe Police began its investigation in February 2019 after receiving information from the RCMP regarding child pornography involving a 12-year-old girl over social media.

Police arrested Dhanna on February 20, 2019, when officers executed a search warrant at a home in Innisfil.

Additional charges were laid against Dhanna after a second child victim in the United States was identified in January.

He will be sentenced at a later date.