Innisfil man in serious condition after motorcycle collides with van
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 12:32PM EDT
An Innisfil man is in serious condition in hospital following a motorcycle collision in Barrie on Monday.
The 44-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Yonge Street, just south of Big Bay Point Road, when the bike and a van collided.
Police say the Innisfil man was in serious, life-threatening condition when he was transported to hospital. He is now listed in stable, but serious condition. The driver of the van, a Barrie man, was not injured.
According to police, the 26-year-old driver of the van was turning into a plaza entrance at the time of the incident.
No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them.