An Innisfil man is in serious condition in hospital following a motorcycle collision in Barrie on Monday.

The 44-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Yonge Street, just south of Big Bay Point Road, when the bike and a van collided.

Police say the Innisfil man was in serious, life-threatening condition when he was transported to hospital. He is now listed in stable, but serious condition. The driver of the van, a Barrie man, was not injured.

According to police, the 26-year-old driver of the van was turning into a plaza entrance at the time of the incident.

No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate. They are asking anyone with any information to contact them.