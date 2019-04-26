

John Hilverda was out raking his leaves when he noticed something moving through the grass in his yard.

He followed the slithering creature and at a closer look, was shocked to see a hole in the ground, and more than just the one garter snake lingering around.

“All of a sudden there were four came up, out of this hole, and I’ve never seen this before,” the Innisfil man exclaimed. “I’m not sure how many are down there, but I have seen 10 of them come up.”

Naturalists say that a hole like the one in Hilverda’s yard could contain as many as 500 garter snakes. The snakes disperse over time and play a valuable role in our ecosystem by helping keep the rodent and insect population down.

May is known as snake emergence month. People are asked to be aware and gentle to the creatures that hide in the grass.