Innisfil man faces serious charges after totalling his car on Highway 400

A car was totalled when it hit a tractor-trailer Tue., Jan. 23, 2024 (Photo: OPP) A car was totalled when it hit a tractor-trailer Tue., Jan. 23, 2024 (Photo: OPP)
A 30-year-old man lies in hospital after colliding with a tractor-trailer Tuesday around 3 a.m.

The driver is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries

During the early rush hour, the collision had Highway 400 down to a single lane north of Mapleview Drive.

The Innisfil man has been charged with impaired driving, suspended driving, possession of property obtained by crime and multiple drug offences.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

After police traffic specialists investigated the scene, the highway was reopened at around 7:30 a.m.

