BARRIE -- An Innisfil man arrested in connection with a series of alleged break-and-enters across the region faces 94 charges.

South Simcoe Police say the investigation began in September with the help of several police agencies after multiple schools, churches, and businesses in Bradford and Innisfil were broken into during the night.

Officers say the suspect mainly targeted safe and cash registers.

Police say security video helped police to identify and arrest 33-year-old Bill Pittman.

Officers executed a search warrant at an Innisfil residence where they say several items, including an ATV and cutting tools, were found.

Police say more than $10,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered, and many items have yet to be claimed.

Police are continuing the investigation in the Simcoe County area. They want to hear from any business that may have been victimized or knows of any suspicious activity.