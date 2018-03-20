

CTV Barrie





A 29-year-old man from Lefroy is facing numerous charges after his common-law spouse reported him to police.

South Simcoe Police say the woman told them that her spouse was trying to run her over with his car.

During the interview with police, they say the woman described another incident last month where he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to burn down their house.

The man was arrested, held for bail on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. He now faces charges including assault, utter death threats, utter threats – burn or destroy property, and mischief to property.