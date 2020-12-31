BARRIE -- A 41-year-old man from Innisfil has been charged with impaired driving following a R.I.D.E. stop Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, December 29, just after 11 p.m. South Simcoe Police Service officers were conducting a Festive R.I.D.E. Program on St. Johns Road in Innisfil.

After stopping a vehicle, an officer detected an odour of alcohol and cannabis. The Innisfil man failed a roadside screening test and was arrested and transported to South Division for further testing.

The 41-year-old was charged with Operation While Impaired Excess Blood Alcohol Concentration. His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

South Simcoe Police Service is urging motorists to make the right choice this New Year's Eve.