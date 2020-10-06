Advertisement
Innisfil man charged in cannabis grow-op investigation
Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020 7:28AM EDT
South Simcoe Police say they seized cannabis from an illegal grow-op in Innisfil on Monday., Oct. 5, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say they seized replica guns, drugs and cash following an investigation into a cannabis grow-op in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police officers searched a house in the 25th Sideroad and Mapleview Drive area Friday and arrested a 38-year-old Innisfil man.
The accused faces a dozen charges, including possession of cannabis for the purposes of trafficking and possession of cocaine.
The investigation is ongoing.