BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say they seized replica guns, drugs and cash following an investigation into a cannabis grow-op in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police officers searched a house in the 25th Sideroad and Mapleview Drive area Friday and arrested a 38-year-old Innisfil man.

The accused faces a dozen charges, including possession of cannabis for the purposes of trafficking and possession of cocaine.

The investigation is ongoing.