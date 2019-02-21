

South Simcoe Police arrested a man on Wednesday wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened nearly six months ago in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Police say a 31-year-old Innisfil man faces nine charges including robbery with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man allegedly held up a gas station near Highway 400 and County Road 88 on August 31 at 12:30 a.m.

Police say he demanded cash while holding what appeared to be a gun. No one was hurt.

The accused is being held in custody for a bail hearing.