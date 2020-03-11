BARRIE -- An Innisfil man is among a group of six who will split a million dollar win with Lotto Max.

Milton Valentine and five others from the GTA have been playing for two years together. This was the group's first win.

"I couldn't believe it," exclaimed Peter Cole of North York at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

The group purchased its winning ticket at Family Milk on Sheppard Avenue in Toronto.

Cole said they have no plans to quit playing the lottery, admitting he's feeling lucky. "I feel like we might win again."

Over the last 11 years, Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $5.2 billion.