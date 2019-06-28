

A 25-year-old Innisfil man is among 73 people charged in a massive gun and gang investigation that culminated in raids across the GTA.

Toronto police displayed some of the 23 firearms on Friday that were seized during the investigation dubbed ‘Project Kraken.’

Police targeted an alleged criminal organization known as the Chester Lee Gang.

Police say they also seized more than 1,000 grams of cocaine with a street value of $116,000 as well as 1,100 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $250,000.

At a press conference on Friday, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders credited his officers with removing potentially-fatal drugs from the streets. “We’re talking about fentanyl now, a drug that is 100 times more potent than heroin. When we look at the opioid situation across the country, and specifically in Toronto, we’re seeing an increase of that. It’s causing grave concerns,” he said. “The fact that we have an entity that is distributing that drug is a concern.”

In total, 600 charges were laid.

The investigation continues.