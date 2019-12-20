Innisfil man allegedly armed with an axe accused of assaulting wife
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 1:43PM EST
BARRIE -- An Innisfil man is facing several charges after his wife says he assaulted and threatened her with an axe.
The South Simcoe Police Canine Unit found the accused in a nearby field in Cookstown on Thursday morning shortly after getting the call.
The 23-year-old man is charged with nine offences, including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
He was held for a bail hearing.
Police say the woman did not need medical treatment.