

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An Innisfil man is facing charges after police say he attempted to break into the same house twice in the same night.

South Simcoe Police say officers were called to the 7th Line and 10 Sideroad area around 6 p.m. on Monday for reports of a possibly armed man trying to break into a residence.

Police did not find the suspect and cleared the scene around 9 p.m. only to be called back a little over 40 minutes later for another attempted break-in.

Police say they found the accused on the property hours later and arrested him. No firearms were seized.

The 27-year-old man is charged with mischief and trespassing.

Police say the victims and suspect know each other.