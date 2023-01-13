Innisfil man accused of stealing food delivery car faces multiple charges

An Innisfil man accused of forcibly removing a driver from a food delivery vehicle and driving off faces multiple charges.

According to police, the food delivery driver was parked outside a Barrie restaurant Thursday evening when the accused approached, forced the man out of the car and stole the vehicle.

Police say an officer located the delivery car parked soon after, and when he turned his cruiser around, the suspect took off on foot.

They say he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

The suspect, a 34-year-old Innisfil man, faces multiple charges, including robbery, impaired driving, possession of stolen property, and possession of cocaine.

He was released on an undertaking and has a court date in the future.