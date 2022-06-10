Innisfil man accused of sexual assault on young women granted bail for 2nd time

The Innisfil man accused of multiple sexual assault crimes was released on bail to his surety on Friday.

Police say at least nine women, six between the ages of 16 and 20, came forward alleging Curtis Gamble sexually assaulted them.

OPP officers arrested Gamble in April and charged him with sexual assault, luring, forcible confinement, and producing child pornography.

Following that arrest, the 20-year-old man was released on $20,000 bail with strict conditions.

York Regional Police (YRP) placed him under arrest for a second time just two weeks later, on May 31.

YRP charged Gamble with a dozen crimes, including sexual assault, harassment, indecent communication, publication of an intimate image without consent, voyeurism and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle.

Investigators say he used social media platforms, including Discord, Snapchat, Instagram and X-Box Live to befriend the young women with the username 'emptygoatdemon.'

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and more potential victims to come forward.

The allegations have not been tested in court.