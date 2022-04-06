Innisfil man accused of sexual assault involving underage girls denies allegations

A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man remains behind bars accused of sexual assault and child pornography-related to underage girls.

Curtis Gamble was arrested Friday and charged with sexual assault, producing and distributing child pornography, child luring, and invitation to sexual touching of underage girls, among other offences including forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

His lawyer David Wilcox told CTV News Wednesday Gamble largely denies the allegations as they await evidence disclosure from the Crown next week.

Wilcox said Gamble has cooperated with the police as the investigation continues.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), at least three underage girls recently came forward with the allegations saying Gamble met and befriended them online using social media apps like Discord, Snapchat and Instagram, and the X-Box Live App under the username emptygoatdemon.

Police say they believe there are more victims related to this case and are asking parents to speak with their teens and younger children who may be scared or embarrassed.

"We urge you to have those serious conversations with them, talk about the social media platforms that they're on, educate them and get them to open that conversation with you so that you're aware of what they're doing online and who they're speaking to," said Const. Cindy Jacome, a spokesperson with Nottawasaga OPP. "We understand it's a difficult conversation to have, but it's important."

Police encourage any more potential victims to come forward and reminds them there are resources available to ensure their safety and protect their identity.

None of the allegations against Gamble has been tested in court.