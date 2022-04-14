Innisfil man accused of sex crimes granted bail

After spending more than 12 days in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble is heading home.

Gamble was arrested and charged two weeks ago by Nottawasaga OPP after three young girls came forward.

Police charged the Innisfil man with child luring, invitation to sexual touching of underage girls, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.

A publication ban has been imposed to protect the identities of the underage girls, and any evidence heard in bail proceedings.

Police believe there may be more victims and said on Wednesday that at least two more young girls had come forward with allegations.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.