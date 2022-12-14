Innisfil man accused of attacking service technician, several officers in his home

An Innisfil man faces assault charges for allegedly attacking a service technician visiting his home and the responding officers.

According to South Simcoe police, the accused struck a technician with a blunt object in an "unprovoked attack" while the man was servicing the furnace at the house in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area Tuesday morning.

They say multiple officers suffered minor injuries after the resident assaulted them.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man. He faces charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and five counts of assaulting a peace officer.