    • Innisfil man, 75, charged with committing an indecent act in public

    Arrest handcuffs
    Police arrested a 75-year-old man accused of two separate incidents of committing indecent acts in Innisfil last month.

    Police say both incidents happened in the area of Webster Boulevard and Butler Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

    The accused, from Innisfil, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent act in a public place.

    He was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

