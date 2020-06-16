BARRIE, ONT. -- A 51-year-old Innisfil man has been charged after allegedly threatening a group of teenagers with a knife.

According to police, the accused repeatedly approached a teen and his friends demanding they give him the teen's hat.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday afternoon in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and St. John's Road.

The accused was arrested for allegedly robbing the teen of his hat, uttering death threats and possession of cocaine, among other offences.

He was released with a future court date.

No one was injured.