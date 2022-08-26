Innisfil makes accessing food for those in need easier with outdoor community fridge
The Town of Innisfil is making it easier for those in need to access nutritious food by moving its community fridge outdoors.
The Troy Scott Community Fridge in Cookstown is now stationed outside the Cookstown Library to allow 24/7 access.
The fridge is named in honour of Troy Scott, a local grocer who was a significant community supporter.
Scott lost a battle with COVID-19 in 2021. He was 48.
"As a community, we relied on and were touched by Troy's generosity, and we hope the Troy Scott Community Fridges will carry on his legacy of kindness and community support," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.
Since launching the community fridge program, the town expanded to three fridges and pantries that it said have seen over "10,000 food and essential items donated and distributed to Innisfil residents."
