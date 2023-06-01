Innisfil library uses ‘Yarn Bombing’ to raise awareness for deaf-blindness

The library in Innisfil is teaming up with DeafBlind Ontario to help raise awareness for deaf-blindness.

Innisfil ideaLAB & Library has joined DeafBlind Ontario Services’ global #YarnBombing initiative.

The initiative asked residents to use yarn odds and ends to create 20 x 20 centimetres yarn squares for the library.

Collected squares are being used to “Yarn Bomb” the Lakeshore Branch Thursday.

Yarn bombing is also known as knitfiti, a form of street art where yarn covers an object in a public space.