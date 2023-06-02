Innisfil library celebrates Pride season with several family events

The library in Innisfil is celebrating Pride season with a list of events, including introducing the 'Love is Love' free library card to residents who don't currently have a library card.

Residents can replace a lost card or upgrade to the new design for $5, with proceeds going towards the 2SLGBTQ+ programming at the ideaLab and Library on Innisfil Beach Road.

Toronto artist Francisco-Fernando Granados's art will be displayed at the Lakeshore branch of the library throughout June.

"Through media that extends from drawing and performance into installation, publishing, and public art, he uses abstraction as a conceptual strategy to create projects that queer perceptions of identity," a release states from the library.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In July, the Lakeshore branch will feature stories and songs for the entire family from Drag Queens.

The storytime will feature take-home crafts and a chance to meet and greet two performers.

Registration is required.

The library books will embark on the work of queer authors, characters and experiences.

For more information, check the library's website.