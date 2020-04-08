BARRIE -- The town of Innisfil is offering free virtual programming to help residents stay active, all while staying inside.

The town launched Active Innisfil's YouTube channel with online recreation program classes.

"With such a break in the normal routine for so many families, it is so wonderful to be able to provide something that can be accessed right in your own home," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

Residents can register and subscribe to the Active Innisfil channel that provides programming for everyone, from preschoolers to seniors.