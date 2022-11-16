Innisfil launches 8th annual Scrooge the Ticket campaign

Innisfil helps residents pay it forward with its Scrooge the Ticket campaign.

From Nov. 14 until Nov. 28, drivers who receive a parking fine in Innisfil can donate children’s toys, gift cards or non-perishable food items instead of paying their ticket.

"Our residents truly love this initiative, and we are so happy to be offering it again," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.

"We know that no one enjoys receiving a parking ticket, but our residents certainly brighten up when they find out they have the opportunity to donate to a great cause during the festive season," Dollin said.

The donated items must be equal to or greater than the value of the parking fine, and a purchase receipt for the item(s) must be presented.

All donations collected by the Scrooge the Ticket campaign (including eligible tickets paid online) will be donated to the Innisfil Food Bank, an outreach program at the Innisfil Community Church.

Since its inception, the Scrooge the Ticket Campaign has collected and donated nearly $24,000 in toys, cash, and food to Innisfil residents in need.

Drivers who choose to donate are asked to bring their items to Innisfil Town Hall on Innisfil Beach Road no later than Monday, Nov. 28.

Innisfil Town Hall is open Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.