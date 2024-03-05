Innisfil introduces first electric vehicle as part of its green fleet initiative

The Town of Innisfil aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the city’s corporate carbon footprint by introducing its first electric vehicle (EV).

"Electrifying the Town’s fleet and equipment where feasible is an important part of making our operations more sustainable," says Mayor Lynn Dollin.

The council passed the Fleet Management Policy late last year to lower emissions, local air pollution, fuel consumption, and maintenance expenses.

The Ford Lightning EV is now in service, performing tasks assigned to half-ton trucks, such as road patrol, garbage collection, and agricultural activities.

The Community Development and Standards Branch handles enforcement and inspections and will test the Dodge Hornet, which is anticipated to arrive later this year.

For more information about the Town of Innisfil’s sustainability efforts, visit the Town's website.