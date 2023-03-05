Innisfil ideaLab and Library brings song circle indoors

As families within Simcoe county prepare for the march break, the Innisfil ideaLab and Library will offer various activities and programs.

From March 13 to March 17, the Innisfil ideaLab and Library will offer daily activities, including drumming workshops, art classes, free movie screenings and the popular family song circle events.

The song circle is free for those attending and allows families to drop in with their favourite instruments while encouraging music education for children under 36 months old.

"Every Friday, everyone has a smile; even when the sun isn't shining outside, it will be shining in the library with the music here," said Shannon Kelly-Rob from the Innisfil library.

According to Kelly-Rob, the song circle was hosted initially at Innisfil Beach Park over the summer months and became increasingly popular among parents of young families. The event will continue indoors throughout the winter, with a plan to return outdoors later this spring.

A full list of events happening at the Innisfil ideaLab and Library can be found on its website.