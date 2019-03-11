

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police say an elderly Innisfil couple is out thousands after their long-time house cleaner allegedly stole from them.

According to police, 49-year-old Annette Collinson cashed numerous fraudulent cheques from the couple’s bank account.

Collinson surrendered to police last month and was charged with fraud over $5,000. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The couple’s money has not been recovered.

Investigators believe there may be more victims out there and would like to speak to anyone who had dealings with the accused.