Innisfil girl facing charges after ATV pursuit
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 1:52PM EDT
File Photo: South Simcoe Police cruiser.
A 15-year-old Innisfil girl has been charged after a pursuit involving an ATV, police say.
According to South Simcoe Police, the girl was driving the all-terrain vehicle dangerously in the area of Centre Avenue and St. Johns Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
An officer pursued the ATV, and the teen was arrested.
She faces dangerous driving and flight from police charges.
The accused was released with a future court date.
Police encourage parents to "find safe activities to pass the time" while kids are out of school.