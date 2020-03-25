A 15-year-old Innisfil girl has been charged after a pursuit involving an ATV, police say.

According to South Simcoe Police, the girl was driving the all-terrain vehicle dangerously in the area of Centre Avenue and St. Johns Road around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

An officer pursued the ATV, and the teen was arrested.

She faces dangerous driving and flight from police charges.

The accused was released with a future court date.

Police encourage parents to "find safe activities to pass the time" while kids are out of school.