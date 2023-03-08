Innisfil Farmers' Market gets funding for 2nd Community Services Day

By hosting a mental and physical health day at the Innisfil Farmers' Market, growers are being handed the green from the Innisfil Community Foundation (ICF).

The market will receive $3,550 from the foundation for its community services day, facilitated through the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka.

"Without these amazing people all working together, this simply wouldn't have happened for us at the market. We are honoured to be designated as worthy of these funds to go towards our community services day," said market manager Jaime Grant.

The annual community services day features several local service providers offering market attendees information on mental health and addiction services, the Innisfil ideaLab and Library, and how to access local food distributors.

"This collaboration shows the true spirit of the Innisfil organizations we are honoured to support," said Sandra Rizzardo, chair of the Innisfil Community Foundation (ICF) board of directors.

YMCA Simcoe Muskoka facilitated the funding flow for the second year in a row even though the market moved to 7883 Yonge Street in Stroud.

"We are happy to support the Innisfil Farmer's Market. It is an important component of a vibrant and healthy community." Said Cynthya Dahan of the YMCA.

In its 13 years, the Innisfil Farmers' Market has been designated as a true farmer's market. More than 51% of its vendors are primary producers, personally growing or raising at least 70% of the products they sell.