

CTV Barrie





An Innisfil farm has donated $1 million to support the new Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre.

The donation will help create the Horodynsky Community Kitchen at the facility located on Innisfil Beach Road.

“This is my way of giving back to the land that has been good to us,” said Boris Horodynsky who has owned and operated Horodynsky Farms for nearly 40 years. “We all need to do our part to bring health and wellness options closer to home.”

The community kitchen will be located on the first floor and will include industrial grade equipment.

Healthy eating programs will be offered to help manage conditions like diabetes and heart disease. It will also help at-risk youth find employment and on-the-job training.

“They say that the kitchen is the heart of the home,” said Mayor Gord Wauchope. “Well, the Horodynsky Community Kitchen will truly be the heart of the Rizzardo Health & Wellness Centre. We are grateful for Boris’ generosity and leadership.”

Horodynsky is calling on other farmers to the support the health and wellbeing of residents.

“The Horodynsky Community Kitchen will always have a fresh supply of onions,” added Horodynsky.

The Rizzardo Health and Wellness Centre is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in Spring 2019.