Innisfil family relieved school transportation for special needs child is reinstated
The family of an Innisfil boy living with special needs, whose school transportation was taken away earlier this year by the school board, says he's getting his ride back.
On Monday, Brendan Drodge told CTV News his 11-year-old boy Wyatt will continue riding in his school van until at least the end of the school year.
According to Drodge, the decision was made last week following a controversial Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) decision to review and remove transportation for students with special needs who live within the board's designated walking distance from schools.
The walking zone is 1.6 kilometres for elementary school students and 3.2 for high schoolers.
RELATED
- Barrie family wins 4-month battle for son's school bus service to be reinstated
- Parents of students with special needs upset over SCDSB bus changes
Drodge said the school board had granted Wyatt an additional six weeks of transportation before it was taken away, pending an appeal.
The board says the initial decision was part of an annual review of transportation for students within walking zones of schools to promote student independence in the community.
Drodge and several other local families were shocked to hear the news around Christmas their children were no longer eligible for school van transportation.
"It's going to mean that he can't go to school," Drodge said in an interview with CTV News in February, explaining his son was unable to board a school bus packed with children and instead required a van.
"Frankly, the disruption he's had already is unacceptable," said Drodge.
The school board insisted the decision to review school transportation did not target students with special needs, as many parents had claimed, and while the board has a $2 million transportation deficit, chairperson Jodi Lloyd said the decision was not based on money.
"If we have special education students who require specialized transportation, most certainly we provide that for those students," said Lloyd in a February interview.
"Our goal and objective for all of our students, and especially our special education students are to create independence and self-sufficiency so that when they leave the board, they can operate and be self-sufficient within their community," she said.
Drodge said an offer by the board to extend van transportation for six weeks was scheduled to end soon, but he's not been promised transportation for Wyatt will continue until the end of June.
"Decisions like this that impact the children and their family so much, at the very least, should have parental input," argued Drodge.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Patients discouraged as Nova Scotia’s primary care waitlist climbs to 137K
Breaking records can be a good thing but patients aren’t impressed by the record number of people on Nova Scotia’s waitlist for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
'He is a hero': CTV Montreal camera operator saves man from house fire
A CTV News Montreal camera operator is being hailed as a hero after he helped a man escape a burning home over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
-
Residents displaced by Overbrook fire yet to find housing
Many residents displaced by a fire in an Overbrook apartment building are still looking for permanent housing three weeks later.
-
Here's how Ottawa families are spending March Break
Many Ottawa families got out and about around the city the first weekday of March Break.
Toronto
-
Ontario trucking company under investigation after workers say $115K in wages withheld
A Brampton trucking company is under investigation by the federal government after a group of former long-haul drivers claimed it’s withholding at least $115,000 in unpaid wages from them.
-
Whitby restaurateur facing 7 new charges in sexual assault probe
A 55-year-old Whitby restaurateur is facing an additional seven charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.
-
Alcohol is about to get more expensive in Canada. These organizations are fighting to stop the hike
Alcohol prices will soon be rising in Canada. The federal government's annual escalator excise tax will go into effect this spring, raising the price of beer, wine, and spirits by just over six per cent.
Kitchener
-
10-year-old dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A 10-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets has overturned over near Central Huron.
London
-
Officers recovering after being shot over the weekend
Two London police officers were treated in hospital, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other with critical but non-life-threatening injuries, after being shot on Saturday. On Monday, police held a press conference and shed more light on what happened during Saturday's tense standoff.
-
$200 worth of alcohol stolen after suspects drive through front doors of LCBO
Middlesex OPP are investigating after two suspects drove through the front doors of Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning and stole $200 worth of alcohol.
-
Volkswagen to build first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas
Volkswagen has announced it will build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in St. Thomas. The German automaker said its subsidiary PowerCo will establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in the city south of London.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Northern Avenue residential building in Sault Ste. Marie sheltering in place
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking residents to avoid the 200-block of Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon while building tenants are sheltering in place.
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
Windsor
-
'Unfair to landlords': Confusion, concern surround Windsor’s rental licencing pilot project
More than 900 people have signed a petition calling on Windsor, Ont.’s new residential rental licencing by-law to be revoked. By May 31, owners of rental properties in Ward One or Ward Two that contain four or fewer units must apply for a rental licence for each unit they rent.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Woman allegedly steals electric tools worth $1,500 from Windsor hardware store
Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise from an east end hardware store.
-
City of Windsor updates proposed budget, tax levy increase up to 5.02 per cent
The City of Windsor has released an updated 2023 municipal budget which includes a proposed tax levy increase of 5.02 per cent following council’s review.
Calgary
-
'Stagnant weather conditions' trapping air pollution in Calgary
Calgary residents who are sensitive to air pollution are being advised to take precautions because of adverse weather conditions on Monday.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
-
Copping admits Alberta should have started doctor, medical aide training expansions sooner
The Alberta government is saying late action is better than none when it comes to addressing shortages in the province's health-care system.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
University of Saskatchewan launches policy aimed at preventing Indigenous identity fraud
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has launched a new online system to prevent Indigenous identity fraud.
Edmonton
-
Red carpet rolls out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
-
Edmonton mother, daughter show fence they created to stop catalytic converter thefts
Mavis Shaw and her daughter Tamara Dolinsky have come up with an idea that officials believe just might put a stop to people chopping out catalytic converters from under vehicles to sell the emission devices for their precious metal content.
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Vancouver
-
The bail reform B.C. ministers want to see from the federal government
Provincial ministers fresh from meetings in Ottawa are outlining what bail reform may look like, as random, and repeat violent offenses are up across the country.
-
Recent cases of distraction thefts in North Vancouver prompt RCMP warning
Two recent reports of distraction thefts in North Vancouver have Mounties urging the public to remain vigilant at all times.
-
Workers at B.C. bar attacked after asking underage group to leave, police say
Workers at a New Westminster, B.C., bar were allegedly attacked with bear spray last week after asking a group of minors to leave the premises.