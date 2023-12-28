Innisfil driver accused of being impaired after crashing into house on Christmas Day

An Innisfil resident faces charges after crashing into a house on Christmas Day.

According to South Simcoe police, the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday in the area of Leslie Drive and Jans Boulevard in Innisfil.

Police say no one was injured when the vehicle slammed into the corner of the home.

The responding officers arrested the driver at the scene.

They charged the 43-year-old motorist with impaired driving, failing or refusing to comply with demand, and dangerous driving.

"Crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs are a leading cause of death in Canada," a release by the service stated, adding, "Even one drink of alcohol can reduce your reaction time, blur or double your vision, impair your reflexes, and alter your attention span."

On Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police reported its officers laid 10,000 impaired driving charges in 2023, including 215 this week alone, adding 397 people died in crashes this year, with 49 of them a result of an alcohol or drug-related crash.