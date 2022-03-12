Innisfil COVID-19 long-hauler giving back to hospital staff after challenging time
As most COVID-19 restrictions ease and many look to move on from the virus that has altered society as we know it, a man from Innisfil is still suffering from symptoms from long-term effects nearly two years after testing positive.
Now he's working towards giving back to the hospital he credits for saving his life.
"I had amazing nurses, amazing doctors right by my side telling me you are going to make it, we are here for you," Lawson tells CTV News. "We are going to do everything we can, and they did. They absolutely did."
Stephe Lawson was first alerted that he was a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case at the end of May 2020. After initially feeling fine, he came down with symptoms nearly one week later, and his life has forever been changed.
It took three tests before a positive reading was eventually found.
"It was believed I had COVID; I exhibited all the symptoms of COVID that were known at that time," Lawson says. "I was admitted, required my lungs to be drained, flipped over on my stomach. I was hooked up to tubes, and a test was administered again, and it was determined then it was positive."
After spending weeks in intensive care, Lawson started to isolate himself at his trailer that summer. While he eventually was cleared of the virus with consistent negative readings, many of his symptoms never left.
"What I've really noticed since coming out of COVID is how much my body's changed," says Lawson. "I'm weak, tired. I'll have these episodes where I'll be doing something, and all of a sudden, I get this feeling like I'm going to pass out, and I literally do; 30 seconds or so later, I have to lie down immediately."
It's been a challenging adjustment for the father of four, with two of those children under 10. Lawson, who once thrived in a highly demanding physical job at the local Honda plant, now travels with a portable oxygen machine.
While spending much of the last two years recovering his physical health, Lawson has also sought support for his mental well-being, adapting to his changing conditions.
"You think after being around a half-century or so that you learn all of life's lessons, that you have all the answers and then something like this happens and it humbles you, and it gets you to rethink things, and you take another look around, and you see what's really important in your life: your friends, your family, the people, the community, that's the true blessing that's right there," Lawson says.
Lawson continues to seek regular treatment for his condition at Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Barrie, the same hospital where he sought support upon his initial diagnosis.
On Saturday, he led a fundraising walk for the hospital and the staff that he credits for saving his life.
"What I had could have killed them, and not one person hesitated for one second to be right there by my side and do all they can, not only for me but for many others who were brought in like myself," says Lawson. "We're here because of all of them and owe them a debt of gratitude."
Lawson had set a fundraising goal of $1000 but surpassed that ahead of Saturday's walk. For the staff at RVH, his appreciation for their work goes a long way.
"It's incredible," says Sharon Ramagnano, RVH's interim director for emergency staffing and COVID clinics. "He is a resilient, amazing person. I can't believe he's found the time to do this to thank us. We should be thanking him for giving us hope."
Ramagnano says not much is known about the so-called COVID-19' long-haulers' like Lawson, but that much research is being done.
While unable to get a vaccine due to his consistent medical struggles, Lawson says he wishes he was able to be afforded that extra protection.
However, as divisions mount amidst loosening restrictions, Lawson says he hopes people respect everyone's individual choice, whatever it may be.
"Be mindful, be kind to one another," he says. "There's going to be some of us that will continue to wear our masks, and there will be reasons for that. There will be some that will choose not to."
If you would like to contribute to his fundraiser and to find more details about his story, click here.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown as residents hid in an iconic mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of other cities throughout the country.
Trudeau caps Europe trip with more sanctions against Russian oligarchs
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capped a weeklong European trip by slapping new sanctions on Roman Abramovich and four other Russia oligarchs.
Wife of the 'Humboldt Driver' pleads for mercy
In an exclusive interview with W5, the wife of Jaskirat Sidhu says she is ‘devastated’ that he has lost his bid to stay in Canada.
Peter MacKay declines another run for Conservative leadership
Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
Ukrainian refugees face new danger of being targeted by human traffickers
As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.
'Resistance from a distance': Toronto couple behind massive effort to send aid to Ukraine
As the crisis mounts and needs increase in Ukraine, a Toronto advertising agency has turned its office space into a hub to send hundreds of thousands of donations to refugees and to the front line.
Russian footholds in Mideast, Africa raise threat to NATO
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine dominates world attention. But with less global scrutiny, Putin is also busy advancing Russia's presence in the Middle East and Africa.
People with immunity to original COVID-19 strain likely have some protection against Omicron: study
A new study has found that those who gained immunity to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, likely have some protection against the Omicron variant.
Atlantic
-
Man behind Nova Scotia mass shooting came from dysfunctional family: uncle
A close relative of the man who disguised himself as a Mountie and fatally shot 22 people in Nova Scotia says the killer was a lifelong scammer and opportunist raised in a deeply dysfunctional family, newly released documents say.
-
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
-
March storm pounds the Maritimes
A messy March weekend is smacking the Maritimes with a lot of wind, rain and snow. It’s all part of a massive storm system that began Friday, south of the border in the northeast, and is now pushing through the Maritimes.
Montreal
-
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
-
Montreal doctor says return to post-pandemic normalcy is in sight
A return to post-pandemic normality is in sight, according to microbiologist and head of the Jewish General Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, Karl Weiss in Montreal.
-
Montrealers gather in memory of cycling activist Robert "Bicycle Bob" Silverman
Cyclists gathered Saturday in memory of Robert “Bicycle Bob” Silverman, an activist who played a pivotal role in making Montreal the bike-friendly city it is today.
Ottawa
-
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
-
'Very close call': Driver crashes into Lowertown home
Two people were taken to hospital Saturday after a driver crashed into a home on Heney Street in Lowertown.
-
Gift cards enticing Ottawans to 'Come Back Downtown'
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest and the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on businesses. To help encourage people to come back into downtown Ottawa, Nelligan Law got creative.
Toronto
-
Parents with kids under age five feel 'left behind' with ending of mask mandates
Many parents of children under five, who are too young to be vaccinated, say Ontario's plan to lift mask mandates in most settings, including schools and daycares, has them feeling let down.
-
Ontario reports 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations, another 20 deaths
Ontario is reporting 722 COVID-19 hospitalizations and another 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday.
-
Man seriously injured in Toronto shooting
A shooting in the city’s Weston neighbourhood has left one man with serious injuries.
Kitchener
-
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through Guelph
Residents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
-
Blowing snow watch in Waterloo Region, snow squalls in Wellington County for Saturday
A blowing snow advisory is in effect for Waterloo Region Saturday, while snow squalls are expected to come through Wellington County.
-
‘I’d get rid of it’: Some area residents tired of daylight saving time change
Daylight saving time has come again, and the clocks will be set one hour ahead at 2 a.m. Sunday, but some residents say they’ve had enough with the bi-annual time change.
London
-
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
-
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
-
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
Northern Ontario
-
Racers thrill spectators in Timmins with high jumps and fast turns
Between 300 and 400 racers are expected in Timmins throughout the weekend for the Pro Snowcross Races, along with their team and family members.
-
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
-
Algoma health, school officials prepare for dropping mask mandates
It's been two years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. And with mask mandates set to come down in Ontario on March 21 – the Monday following March Break – Algoma Public Health and the Algoma District School Board are preparing for the change.
Windsor
-
High gas prices affecting food, rideshare delivery services
Despite a brief dip below $1.70/litre at the pumps in Windsor-Essex Saturday, high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumers and at least one food delivery service is making adjustments
-
All crossroads along Huron Church now open
Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened
-
U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Calgary
-
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
-
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
-
Calgary restaurants hold hiring fair in effort to bounce back from pandemic struggles
The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered Alberta small businesses and resulted in significant labour shortages, but Calgary restaurants are hoping to rebound after two years of uncertainty.
Saskatoon
-
New online platform aims to help Sask. rural landowners prevent trespassers
The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities has joined tech start-up SaskLander to help rural land owners manage their properties to reduce unsolicited trespassers through an online platform.
-
Sask.'s largest cheerleading competition returns after COVID-19 hiatus
After a couple years off, the Warman Cheer Classic made its return as the first full-scale cheerleading competition in the country without restrictions.
-
Driver charged with THC impairment in 9-year-old Saskatoon girl's death
A woman has been charged with impaired driving in a 9-year-old girl's death.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
-
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
-
'How can we help': Edmonton student club creates newspapers, uses profits to give back
As budding journalists at St. Elizabeth Seton elementary and junior high school create newspaper editions, they help spread community cheer and contribute to worthy causes.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-based charity raises nearly $100K for people in Ukrainian city captured by Russian troops
The Ukrainian city of Kherson was captured by Russian troops at the start of the invasion and people still living there need help. That's where Vancouver-based charity Obakki Foundation comes in.
-
Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
-
Police identify victim of North Vancouver Superstore shooting as well-known gangster
Police have identified the victim of Friday's fatal shooting outside a North Vancouver grocery store as a well-known gangster.