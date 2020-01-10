BARRIE -- An Innisfil couple is one-million-dollars richer after winning the lottery.

"We were dumbfounded and couldn't believe it."

Terry and Audrey Clarke checked their numbers at home and were shocked to discover they won in the Dec. 21 Lotto 6/49 draw.

They also won an extra $2 on their Encore selection.

The couple plans to pay off their mortgage, buy a new car and save for things like their children's schooling.

"We are overjoyed," the couple exclaimed.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil.