Innisfil’s councillors have voted in favour of purchasing property on the 10th Sideroad for a proposed sports complex, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Officials have agreed to move forward with plans to purchase nearly 100 acres of land, located across from Centennial Park on the 7th Line for 2.2-million-dollars.

The closing date is set for January 17.

The plan is to build a recreational hub for the town with a sports complex and as many as 20 indoor and outdoor sports fields.

Construction on the land likely won’t begin for approximately two years since the work is still in the planning stage.